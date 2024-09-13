Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

