Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

