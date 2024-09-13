Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Trading Down 0.8%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73. 1,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

