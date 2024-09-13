Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $82.28 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $90.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

