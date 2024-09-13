Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBCF remained flat at $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

