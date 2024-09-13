Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Itafos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MBCF remained flat at $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
Itafos Company Profile
