iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,757,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

