iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,757,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GOVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.