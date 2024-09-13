iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

