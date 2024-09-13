iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 3.18% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

