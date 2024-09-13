iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Decreased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $214.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

