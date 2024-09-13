iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

