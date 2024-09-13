iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after buying an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after buying an additional 582,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

