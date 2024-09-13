iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.23

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 111909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

