iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:EFV opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.