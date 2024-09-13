iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 4,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

