iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Cut by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

