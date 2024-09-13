iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 284,147 shares.The stock last traded at $80.51 and had previously closed at $80.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.