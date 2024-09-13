iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 541,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 351,188 shares.The stock last traded at $53.17 and had previously closed at $52.91.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

