iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.23

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 142765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
