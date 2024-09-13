iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.23

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 142765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

