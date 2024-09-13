iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the August 15th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 342,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,591. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after acquiring an additional 432,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,852,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,813,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

