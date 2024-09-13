iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the August 15th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FALN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 342,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,591. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
