iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,607,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 356,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.19. 12,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,516. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

