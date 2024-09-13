iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Stake Lifted by Syntrinsic LLC

Syntrinsic LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 14.1% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned 6.37% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DMXF opened at $70.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $698.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.