iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

