iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

