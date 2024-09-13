iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.