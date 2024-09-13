iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.57

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 490873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.