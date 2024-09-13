iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.57

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 490873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 250,610 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

