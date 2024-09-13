Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s current price.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of IREN opened at $7.39 on Friday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

