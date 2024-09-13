iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 504,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 65.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

