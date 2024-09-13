Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 143.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,630. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

