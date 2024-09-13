Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 143.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,630. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.