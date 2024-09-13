Investors Buy Large Volume of SmartRent Call Options (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,264% compared to the typical daily volume of 28 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

In other news, Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Robyn Young bought 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,918.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 133.1% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartRent by 84.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 2,764,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.97.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

