Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/12/2024 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

8/9/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

8/2/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

8/2/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

7/31/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get CenterPoint Energy Inc alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 152,878 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.