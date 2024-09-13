Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $59.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.