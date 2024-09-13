Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 581,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 389,487 shares.The stock last traded at $99.17 and had previously closed at $97.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $636,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 486,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 264.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $832,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

