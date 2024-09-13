Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 189,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the previous session’s volume of 28,077 shares.The stock last traded at $108.07 and had previously closed at $108.91.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $749.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

