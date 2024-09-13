Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,479,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,301,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,014 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,715,000 after purchasing an additional 487,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

