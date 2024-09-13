Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
