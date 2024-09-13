Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

