Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Down 70.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 191,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,049. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.