Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Down 70.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 191,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,049. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

