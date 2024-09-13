Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 0%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $489.58 and last traded at $493.78. 198,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,501,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.