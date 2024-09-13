Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

ISRG opened at $494.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $494.15. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.