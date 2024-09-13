Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.00 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $8.50 or 0.00014611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $88.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,384,833 coins and its circulating supply is 469,904,016 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

