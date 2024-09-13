International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.00

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 340.60 ($4.45), with a volume of 836332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5,673.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.89.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

