International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.05

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 101363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

