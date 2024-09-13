International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.18. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

