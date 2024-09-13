International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $212.65.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

