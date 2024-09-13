Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77), with a volume of 273196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.83.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

