Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.64. 10,428,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,278,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.