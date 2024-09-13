Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

