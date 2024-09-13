Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Down 9.2%

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 97,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 111,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Inspired Price Performance

Inspired Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,285.71%.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

Featured Stories

