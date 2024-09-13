Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) versus Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Head-To-Head Review

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -158.18% -108.21% Modular Medical N/A -228.12% -178.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Modular Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.29 million N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.78) -2.88

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.05%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

(Get Free Report)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.