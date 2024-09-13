Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

