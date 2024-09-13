Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Insider Sells $43,550.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weyco Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.71. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.